Mabel performs gig on vertical stage to help with Instagram video filming

In a move that could be seen as either inspired or monumentally depressing, singer Mabel has just performed a gig on a vertical set that was designed specifically so that the audience could take Instagram videos of her performance.

This took place at the opening of Samsung KX, a new culture and innovation ‘destination’ in London, and was said to be world-first.

Filming during gigs is, of course, a controversial issue , but the 30ft high, three-storey stage, is designed to celebrate the practice. Mabel and her band, DJs and dancers performed on multiple levels, staying within shot at all times.

Tanya Weller, director of Samsung Showcase, KX, said: "We are thrilled to deliver a world first music event for our guests at Samsung KX.

"This experience was designed to give fans the ultimate performance tailored specifically for instant sharing.”

All of which sounds oh-so-smart and on message, but isn’t it true that Instagram videos filmed in portrait mode are actually 4:5 ratio? This being the case, perhaps a much squarer stage should have been order… or better still, a polite request for people to put down their phones and just enjoy the gig.