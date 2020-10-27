M-Audio adds two compact and affordable pro-quality monitors to its BX series

M-Audio has expanded its popular BX series with the BX3 and BX4 studio monitors, two small-format speakers with military-grade Black Kevlar woofers and computer-optimised natural silk dome tweeters.

Designed for live-streaming, gaming, movie watching and listening to music, these multimedia monitors are kind to the wallet, with the BX3 retailing for £84.99 and the BX4 for £99.99.

The BX4 has a 4.5" Black Kevlar woofer versus the BX3's 3.5" woofer. Otherwise, they are nigh-on identical. Both speakers feature a rear port to enhance low-end response and are housed in an Acoustically-inert MDF cabinet.

(Image credit: M-Audio)

There are high and low EQ controls to help tun the monitors to your audio source, with Left/Right Active Speaker Position switch so you can position these on either side.

One the rear panel you'll find 1/4", 1/8", and RCA inputs. Both the BX3 and BX4 feature an 1⁄8" aux in and headphones output on the speaker's front.

BX3 and BX4 speakers ship with the Pro Tools First: M-Audio Edition and 20 Avid Effects.

See M-Audio for more details.