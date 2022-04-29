Loopcloud launches its best-ever sale! Save a massive 50% on all annual plans

If you're a plugin person like us, then you’ll know all about Loopcloud and what it offers to producers. With a vast library full of studio-quality samples, loops and instruments, if there’s a sound you need, you'll probably find it here. Now you can have this unlimited access for less, with a best-ever 50% saving on all Loopcloud annual subscriptions until May 2nd - which means 12 months of music making for as little as £30 when you use the code SPRING50 at checkout.

Sharing a playing field with production behemoths like Arcade and Splice is never easy, but Loopcloud is the choice of producers worldwide thanks to its well-priced, high quality software. Loopcloud is designed purely for creatives, and the chance to get it at half price? Well, that's something which we’d all appreciate now more than ever.

A Loopcloud annual subscription provides you with access to a critically acclaimed sample library of 4 million sounds suited for a huge range of genres. Whether you make Dub, DnB, House or even film scores, Loopcloud has what you need in its ranks. Curated by some of the very best DJs, artists and musicians over the last 20 years, Loopcloud’s library is one of the most extensive you’ll find anywhere.

There are three annual subscription tiers up for the 50% discount: Artist (usually £59.99 per year), Studio (usually £99.99 per year) and Professional (usually £179.99 per year. As you climb the tiers you'll access an increasing amount of cloud storage, more points to redeem on sounds, presets and plugin expansions and more free sounds up for grabs on a daily basis.

Loopcloud annual subscriptions: 50% off

For the first time ever, Loopcloud is offering you any annual subscription at half price until May 2nd. All Loopcloud subscriptions come with access to a library of 4 million royalty free samples, covering all styles from Cinematic to Techno to Lo-Fi Hip Hop and more. Take your tracks to the next level - just remember to use the discount code SPRING50 at checkout.

Some of the sounds and packs available in Loopcloud's huge sample library include Lo-Fi Melodics Vol 1, which is jam-packed with synth and keys loops, as well as 15 one-shots to kickstart your chilled hip-hop writing sessions; Graviton is an epic collection of dubstep-style bass, drum and vocal samples; and Lush: Indie Pop offers a massive array of drum, guitar, synth and vocal loops and one-shots, as well as percussion and arpeggiated samples.

Related buying guides