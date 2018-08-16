London Drum Show 2018: Save £££s with early bird tickets

The London Drum Show, taking place at Olympia London on 10 & 11 November, is shaping up to be one hell of a weekend for drummers of all ages and abilities.

The artist line-up is already looking pretty special, with the most recorded drummer in history JR Robinson, big band legend Pete Cater, Dire Straits founding member Pick Withers, diverse session drummer and clinician Gabor Dornyei and Skepta drummer Jonathon Rodney set to perform across the November weekender, and more artists still to be announced.

As if that weren’t enough, the London Drum Show Gear Hall is going to be packed with the best brands in the business. Over 50 brands have already confirmed that they will join us in November, with more still to be announced, and many will have bigger stands and show more products than last year as the show continues to grow. Expect to see gear from Yamaha, DW, Roland, Zildjian, Gewa, Remo and Natal to name a few.

In addition to the usual mind-blowing roster of performances and brands, we’re offering you a whole host of exciting features at the show.

We will be helping you to keep your neighbours (and partner) happy at our Garden Studio and Soundproofing area, where experts will be on hand to advise you on creating the perfect practice space at home.

Head to the Vintage Drum Showcase to see some classic and rare kits (these ones are not for bashing), and improve your technique in our sessions run by Rhythm Magazine experts.

We are committed to encouraging youngsters to get into drumming, so we will also be offering free drum lessons for your budding rockstars (oldies welcome too of course!). There will also be sessions on micing up your kit professionally from Audix, and opportunities to meet your favourite drummers in the flesh, and maybe even grab a selfie to show off to your mates.

Early Bird tickets are available now from the London Drum Show website.