Logic Pro 10.6 released: M1 silicon Mac support and the option to control the step sequencer from your iPad or iPhone

Following the announcement of the new M1-powered Macs earlier this week , Apple hasn’t wasted any time in updating Logic Pro, its flagship DAW , to version 10.6.

We’re told that this offers “improved performance and efficiency on Mac computers with Apple silicon,” though, of course, the software will also run on Intel Macs. There’s also a new option to control the Step Sequencer from your iOS device via Logic Remote, a feature we’ve been hoping for ever since the arrival of Logic Pro 10.5 .

Speaking of control, Logic Pro can now automatically detect and set up any Novation Launchpad controller, and the 10.6 release notes also contain a long list of bug fixes and refinements.

Finally, you’ll notice that the X suffix has been removed from Logic Pro name, bringing the software into line with macOS, which lost it several years ago.

The silicon-powered M1 Macs will begin shipping next week, at which point we’ll start to get an idea of how well they perform in comparison to their Intel counterparts. It remains to be seen how long it’ll take for other music software developers to update their DAWs and plugins to run natively on M1 machines, though there is a workaround in the form of the Rosetta 2 technology.