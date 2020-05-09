Little Richard, rock 'n' roll giant, dies aged 87

Little Richard, one of the founding fathers of rock 'n' roll, and therefore popular music as we know it, has passed away, aged 87. The legendary performer's death was confirmed to Rolling Stone by his son. The cause of death is currently unknown.

Born in Georgia in 1932, Little Richard - real name Richard Wayne Penniman - smashed to the top of global charts with his 1956 hit Tutti Frutti and its even more successful follow-up Long Tall Sally.

In truth, these breakthrough tracks, along with Lucille and Good Golly Miss Molly in 1957 and '58 were the biggest hits of Penniman's career. At the height of his fame, the flamboyant performer abruptly quit an Australian tour, declaring he wanted to devote his life to God.

(Image credit: Tom Copi / Contributor)

Although he made a successful comeback in 1962, his initial early releases remained his most successful and influential; he was revered, alongside other rock 'n' roll titans like Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis, by artists of the stature of The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Elton John and The Beatles.

As news of his death is breaking, stars and fans are paying tribute on social media.

I’m very sorry to hear about Little Richard. He was there at the beginning and showed us all how to rock and roll. He was a such a great talent and will be missed. Little Richard’s music will last forever.Love & Mercy, Brian pic.twitter.com/kcak6Rf4ReMay 9, 2020

Sadly, Little Richard passed away today. A founding Father of Rock And Roll, his contributions simply can’t be overstated. I had the honor of meeting Richard in his later years and was awed by his presence. He told me, “I am the architect of Rock And Roll.” Amen! ..Rest In Peace. https://t.co/ceQuNU6pkFMay 9, 2020