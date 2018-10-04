Line 6 launches HX Stomp multi-effects, a fully functional, downsized Helix

Line 6 has unveiled the HX Stomp, a downsized version of its flagship Helix processor that features the same HX Modelling technology.

That means, unlike this year's HX Effects, it can run all of the Helix’s amp models, as well as over 300 effects and models from its fully fledged brother.

The unit itself is considerably downsized, packing three capacitive-sensing footswitches with colour-coded LED rings and a 320x240-pixel LCD screen.

It’s still rammed with connections, though, with stereo ins and outs, a stereo effects loop, TRS dual expression input, headphone output, MIDI compatibility and USB.

Guitarists can run up to six simultaneous amp, cab and effect blocks (including a looper and IR loading).

Line 6 is emphasising the HX Stomp’s ability to function as an entire rig in a pedal - its diminutive proportions mean it can just as easily slot in to an existing pedalboard setup as serve as a convenient fly rig.

It marks another intriguing twist in the Helix tale - and one that’s likely to annoy HeadRush, who just this week announced the Gigboard, a downsized version of their own flagship processor, the Pedalboard.

The HX Stomp lands in November for $839/£558. We’ll have a review soon, but until then, visit Line 6 for more.