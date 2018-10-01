HeadRush's Gigboard is a cheaper, smaller, fully featured Pedalboard

Headrush has revealed the Gigboard, a cheaper, physically scaled down version of its massively powerful Pedalboard multi-effect unit.

Featuring the same quad-core processing power, and hosting the same Eleven HD Expanded DSP software and touch-screen interface as its bigger, considerably more expensive brother, Gigboard only loses out in terms of inputs and outputs. You'll find a detailed spec covering that below.

Once again, other than the massive range of sounds offered by the highly rated Eleven Rack engine, it's the touchscreen interface that's the obvious star of the show here, allowing deep settings tweakage, as well as drag-and-drop pedalboard building.

You're not limited to the onboard models, which you can of course edit and save as user presets, either, as Gigboard will also load custom and third-party effect and voices.

As with its larger predecessor, the Gigboard will inevitably end up being compared with Line 6's Helix offerings, but there's a clear point of difference between this and the similarly proportioned - and ever-so-slightly cheaper - HX Effects: the Gigboard can do everything the Pedalboard can do, while the HX Effects just handles effects, sans the amp modelling of its full-fat Helix siblings.

Given the HeadRush's top-notch amp sounds, this could be the one for any players seeking a mid-priced, compact floor-based modeller/multi-effects.

Gigboard will be available in October, hitting a store near you for the frankly alluring price of £599 (US price TBC).

Features

• Exclusive custom-designed quad-core DSP system

• Powered by Eleven HD Expanded DSP software

• Compact chassis for mounting on existing pedalboards or desktop studio use

• Realistic and responsive amp, mic and FX modelling

• Gapless pre-set switching with reverb/delay tail spill over7” high-resolution display with intuitive touch interface

• Hands-free edit mode for quick on-the-fly live editing

• Road-ready steel chassis; four footswitches with dedicated colour LEDsRecord and reamp via USB with quality up to 24-bit/96KHz

• Load your own custom impulse response files

• Looper has 20 minutes of record time, with peel feature

Specifications

Footswitches: 4 Footswitches with Colour LEDs

Knobs: 300° Master Volume Knob, 360° Navigation/Data Encoder

Display: Full-colour LED-backlit Display with Touch Interface, 150 x 93 mm

Connectors: TS Input (Guitar), TRS Input (Exp Pedal), TS Input (Exp Pedal Toe Switch), Stereo Input (Aux Device), TRS Output (Ext Amp Switch), TRS Input (Send), TRS Output (Return), 5-pin MIDI Input, 5-pin MIDI Output/Thru, USB Type-B Port, IEC Power Input

Power: Connection DC Power Adapter Input, 19VDC, 3.42A, Centre-Positive

Dimensions: 329.2 x 225.6 x 67.1 mm

Weight: 3.24 kg