Lee Anderton is raffling his 1979 black Strat to raise money for the DEC Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal

UK retailer and popular music YouTube channel Andertons are raising money for the Disaster Emergency Committee to help victims of the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria by offering the chance to win Lee Anderton's 1979 Fender Strat in a raffle.

All proceeds will provide for search and rescue missions, medical treatment for the injured, shelter for those who have lost their homes, heaters for spaces and winter kits with blankets, warm clothes and ensuring people have food and clean water.

Lee bought the Strat when he visited the NAMM show a few years ago and it's a beauty – definitely one for all the Gilmour fans out there. Tickets are £5 each and you can enter the raffle here (opens in new tab).

Andertons will pay the shipping and duty to send the guitar to the lucky winner in any of the countries listed here (opens in new tab) – and yes the US is included!

The raffle ends on 1 March 2023. Good luck everyone!