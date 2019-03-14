Learn to Play Day 2019: get free music lessons across the UK

Research undertaken by UK charity Music For All recently has confirmed what many of us already knew: that playing a musical instrument is good for both your mental and physical health. And the great news is that, if you want to take up an instrument or get better at playing one - anything from the bass guitar to the bassoon - you’re about to have the perfect chance.

Yes, Music For All’s annual Learn to Play Day is almost here. Taking place across the weekend of Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 March 2019, this will see the UK’s music shops, teachers, venues and schools partnering with musical instrument brands to offer thousands of free music lessons across the country.

The event is being held in partnership with the Musicians’ Union, Take It Away - an Arts Council England initiative that enables children and young people to take out interest-free loans for the purchase of musical instruments - and Making Music, a community-focused organisation that represents almost 200,000 amateur musicians.

Pianist, composer and TV Presenter Jools Holland, who is Music for All’s Patron, said: “As Patron of the Music for All charity, I’m delighted to lend my support to National Learn to Play Day on March 23rd and 24th. It’s a pleasure to be able to share the joy of music, and this special day allows thousands to get involved as venues all over the country offer music lessons for free.”

Fellow musician Jamie Cullum added: “National Learn to Play Day gives everyone a chance to play an instrument, even if they’ve never played before. This wonderful day introduces thousands to the magic of music making, and often reunites people with a lost passion for playing. Get involved and perhaps discover a skill you thought you didn’t have!"

To find out what’s happening near you, head over to the Learn to Play Day website.