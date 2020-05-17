Learn semi-tone guitar slides and string rakes with two lessons from Chris Buck

We're big fans of Chris Buck's emotive playing – and so are a lot of other people too, judging by the fact the young Welshman won last year's Best Blues Guitarist poll.

Chris was typically humble about that, and the Buck & Evans guitarist continues to work hard to share his knowledge with others, while evolving as a player.

He's a great teacher as these two new lessons with Fender prove.

In the first he looks at playing semi-tones on his Fender American Ultra Strat – what Chris calls "half-step slides". They're a key part of his signature expressive style and his approach is actually inspired by vocalists, including the late Whitney Houston.

In the second it's another key part of his live performance – string raking.

Check them out below.

Half-step slides

We teamed up with Fender artists to share their favorite riffs, techniques and tips. Watch @chrisbuckguitar as he explains how to play semi-tones on his Ultra Strat. Want to work on your slide technique? We’ve got a Fender Play lesson you can practice with via link in bio! Fender A photo posted by @fender on May 10, 2020 at 12:00pm PDT

String rakes

We teamed up with Fender artists to share their favorite riffs, techniques and tips. Watch Chris Buck (@chrisbuckguitar) as he shows you how to incorporate string raking into your playing. Want to work on some skills that could benefit your string raking? Check out a quick Fender Play lesson on lead fingerpicking on our YouTube page! Fender A photo posted by @fender on May 17, 2020 at 8:59am PDT

To find out more about Chris Buck's music visit chrisbuckguitar.co.uk