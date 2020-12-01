Learn from Timbaland, Tom Morello, Alicia Keys and more with this two-for-one deal at Masterclass

Let’s face it: we’re all spending a lot of time at home at the moment, so it makes sense to try and use some of that time to learn something new. And, when it comes to learning, Masterclass is where it’s at, with high-quality tuition from genuine A-listers.

Naturally, some of the people who’ve been called on to give exclusive lessons are musicians - the likes of Timbaland, who teaches beatmaking and production; Tom Morello, who covers electric guitar; Alicia Keys, who talks songwriting and production; and Sheila E., who’ll show you how to play drums and percussion.

Other notable musical lessons come from deadmau5, St Vincent, Herbie Hancock, Armin Van Buuren and Hans Zimmer. We told you they were A-listers, didn’t we?

All of these lessons are available for a single subscription and, if you’re quick, you can take advantage of Masterclass’s special offer which gives you two for the price of one. So, you could keep one sub for yourself and give another as a Christmas gift, or split the cost with someone.

Either way, you’re getting a whole lot of know-how for a great price.