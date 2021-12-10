LANDR launches Chromatic, a new ‘streaming instrument’ that lets you play loops, hooks and one-shots

LANDR is seemingly taking on Output’s Arcade with Chromatic, a new “artist-driven streaming instrument” that enables you to play instrument loops, vocal hooks, one-shots and soundscapes from your MIDI keyboard.

All of this content is available in the Chromatic sound sets library, which groups sounds by the artist who created them, ‘colour’ and mood. Each artist gets their own artwork and bio, and we’re told that “numerous” diverse sound sets will be added every week.

One interesting aspect of Chromatic is the revenue sharing, which will see the artists who contribute content receiving a share of the subscription revenue.

For high-profile artist contributors, there’s also talk of sharing royalties with creators who create “derivative works” based on their content.