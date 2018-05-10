LANDR announces free sample download service with sounds from pro producers

Founded just four years ago, LANDR has quickly gone beyond its original auto-mastering remit and turned itself into a music sharing and distribution service, too. Now, as it continues its bid to become “a one-stop-shop for modern producers and musicians,” it’s announced that it is to start offering free sample downloads.

As of today, you’ll be able to download curated royalty-free sample packs from LANDR. The company has partnered with the likes of Dirty Projectors, Marc Houle, Pan-Pot, Mike & Keys and Jazzfeezy to produce these sounds, and more will be added in the future. As well as working with pros, LANDR says that it might also release curated sample content that was produced by members of its community. The company says that it plans to provide support services for those who want to create sample packs in the future.

“As a musician, you often find yourself stuck creatively. With Samples, you can spark new ideas for tracks by playing with sounds from outside your main genre,” said LANDR’s Creative Director and musician Rory Seydel. “We are giving back to the musicians that have helped make LANDR a success, and providing new possibilities for them to create great music in the future.”

Find out more and start downloading on the LANDR Samples website. You’ll need to create a free account in order to get the content.