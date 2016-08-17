LANDR now lets its users share music securely

Having shaken things up with its automated mastering service, LANDR is now looking to offer its users a better way of sharing their music securely.

LANDR Sharing also enables you to stream your tracks and collect feedback, and offers end-to-end content encryption. Once you've uploaded your content, you can share it with whoever you like and specify for how long it will be available - an hour, two hours, a day or a week. You can also see who's listened and who hasn't.

If a track happens to leak, you'll be able to use the built-in watermarking technology to try and find out who was responsible.

To celebrate the launch of the service, LANDR is giving you the opportunity to get a track mixed by Grammy-award winning engineer Derek 'MixedByAli' Ali (Top Dawg Entertainment, Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q).

To enter the contest, send an original track to contest@landr.com and share it with two other people (via this link). Tracks will be judged on their "originality, taste, vibe, aesthetic and production ingenuity," by Ali and LANDR, with the winners announced on 5 September ahead of a remote mixing session later in the month.