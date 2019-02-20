Krotos Audio Igniter will speed-up your vehicle sound design in no time

Krotos Audio has announced its latest sound designing tool, Igniter, which aims to “simplify complex vehicle sound design.”

Geared-up for game audio and audio post, Ignite packs in recordings replicating sports cars, motorbikes, planes, helicopters, spacecraft and other engine sounds. More material including textures, moving ambiences and Foley are also thrown into the package.

Coming in two different options, Igniter and Igniter Full Tank both come with 24 vehicles and 200 presets, but the latter boasts an additional 75GB of extras including onboard recordings, ramps, static rev bands, Foley sounds, skids and slides.

Other creative tools under Igniter’s hood also include a drag and drop hybrid modulator system, FX bus for parallel processing, and 10 in-built effects per module.

There are also five discrete layers of pan, doppler and reverb (with a collection of impulse responses) all from one master controller, which give you the power to perform or automate movement with ease.

Among the vehicles sampled for Igniter are from such manufacturers as Aston Martin, Ferrari, Porsche, Tesla and Harley Davidson. While the non road-going Huey UH-1H, Agusta Westland 119x, CH-47D Chinook, Bombardier Challenger and Cessna 560XL are also used.

Igniter will set you back $599/£449/€529 and boasts 614 audio samples, while Igniter Full Tank comes in at $999/£775/€882 with 1943 audio samples.

More details can be found on the Krotos Audio website .

Sampled vehicle list