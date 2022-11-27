Save one third off a Korg Volca this Cyber Monday - or buy two and get a third Volca free

The Volca is one of Korg's most popular products, and for good reason: these nifty little music-making devices are some of the most accessible and affordable instruments on the market. If you're looking to pick up a Korg Volca this Cyber Weekend, Sweetwater is the place to look, as they've reduced several models by up to $60 (opens in new tab) and are offering anyone purchasing two Volcas a free choice of Korg Volca Beats, Volca Drum or Volca Sample 2 in partnership with Korg.

If you've yet to browse the Volca range, you're in for a treat. There's something for every music-maker in this collection. The Volca Keys (opens in new tab) is a polyphonic analogue synthesizer that's simple but effective, and pairs well with the Volca Beats (opens in new tab), an analogue drum machine that's the most affordable 808 replacement we've come across yet. Complement these with the Volca Kick (opens in new tab), an analogue bass and kick drum generator that packs some serious sub-heavy wallop, and you've got a match made in techno heaven.

Those who like to work with samples might want to check out the Volca Sample 2 (opens in new tab), a second-generation Volca that's ideally suited to lo-fi hip-hop beat construction. And if you're partial to experimental sound-sculpting, the Volca Modular (opens in new tab) could be worth a look, a semi-modular synth that's capable of producing electrifying West Coast-style tones. The great thing about the Volcas is that they're able to link up and perform in unison, while ambitious Volcanites can even make use of Volca Mix (opens in new tab), a 4-channel mixer that's designed specifically to blend these surprisingly versatile instruments.

(opens in new tab) Korg Volca Keys (was $169, now $129) (opens in new tab)

The grandaddy of the Volca range, the Volca Keys is one of the most affordable analogue synths available to the modern music-maker - and it's polyphonic, too. This bite-sized instrument has self-tuning analogue oscillators, a fat-sounding filter, built-in arpeggiator and even a gnarly delay effect - what more could you ask for at $129?

(opens in new tab) Korg Volca Beats (was $169, now $129) (opens in new tab)

Essentially an ultra-affordable alternative to the Roland TR-808, the Volca Beats makes analogue drum synthesis accessible to those of us who don't have thousands of dollars to drop on a drum machine. As with the rest of the Volca range, the Beats is surprisingly powerful when considering its size, and is capable of everything from booming 808-style grooves to glitched-out IDM rhythms.

(opens in new tab) Korg Volca Sample 2 (was $169, now $109) (opens in new tab)

The second generation of Korg's Volca Sample delivers the fun and freedom of old-school sample sequencers like the Akai MPC at a price that's knocked our socks off. The Sample 2 makes sample tweaking easy, and is kitted out with an automatable step sequencer, analogue isolator and built-in speaker for on-the-go beat construction.



(opens in new tab) Korg Volca Kick Analog Bass/Kick Generator (was $169, now $109) (opens in new tab)

Some machines do one thing and they do it well - the Korg Volca Kick is one of those. Built to generate deep, sub-heavy, wall-shaking kick and bass sounds, the Volca Kick brings booming bass drops and pounding kick drums to the Volca range. Utilizing the Korg MS-20's legendary filter circuit, this nasty little number delivers mammoth low end for a price that's smaller than it is.



(opens in new tab) Korg Volca Modular (was $229, now $169) (opens in new tab)

The Volca Modular is a semi-modular gem that brings modular West Coast-style synthesis to the Volca range. Practically anything can be patched into anything on this creative instrument, and 20 patch cables are included, so you can get started designing sounds straight away. It'll also slot nicely into an existing Eurorack set-up, if you're so inclined.





