Korg Modwave mkII: what's new in the latest version of the hybrid wavetable monster synth?

Hot on the heels of announcing its brand new MIDI 2.0 controller keyboard, Keystage, Korg is also dropping an updated version of Modwave, the Japanese firm's update to the cult-classic DW-8000 synthesizer.

Much like its 37-note stablemate, the Wavestate mkII, Modwave has gone through some internal improvements and also benefits from a slight tweak to the interface. Can you spot the difference?

Before you rush in with your answers on a postcard, let's check under the hood. Korg has made some subtle tweaks to the performance, so what has actually changed?

Version two takes in some new features that address some shortcomings of the original. Most notably, the increase in polyphony.

Modwave mkII now boasts a total of 60 voices of polyphony, compared to the 32 voices of the original.

The other big change comes in the form of vastly improved LFOs. With five LFOs in total, each one now has free running, delayed start, and triggering options. Plus, there are also more modulation sources available for added sonic flexibility.

(Image credit: Korg)

Elsewhere you'll find a pre/post switch added to the reverb sends and if you hadn't already guessed it, the Kaoss Physics Pad is now sporting a rather fetching crimson hue. Quite how we missed we'll never know, especially considering that olour really pops.

(Image credit: Korg)

Aside from the addition of 'mkII' on the badge, it's pretty much as you were with the Modwave.

Considering that the Wavestate mkII looked to have coincided with the launch of the SE version we wonder if that means that there'll be a larger Modwave on the cards in the future.

That's speculation of course, but what you can bank on is that Modwave mkII will be available to buy soon, retailing for £699. Head over to the Korg website to sign up for notifications for when it officially comes on sale.