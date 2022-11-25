The Korg Minilogue XD is our favourite analogue synth under $1000 - and it's $130 off this Black Friday

If you're looking for a powerful analogue synth from a reputable brand and your budget’s below $1000, you’ll do no better than the Korg Minilogue XD, which is on sale now for Black Friday at Sweetwater.

Grab the Minilogue XD today for a phenomenally good price of $599.99 (opens in new tab) - at $130 below the RRP, that's one of the most impressive Black Friday music deals we've seen this year.

The Minilogue XD is a versatile, great-sounding analogue synth that's packed with the kind of features you'd expect to see on an instrument going for three times the price. This 37-key polyphonic synthesizer delivers the rich and warm analogue sound that Korg are renowned for, and is capable of producing everything from scene-stealing leads to buttery pads and filthy bass sounds. With a multimode filter, step sequencer, and FX built in, the Minilogue has pretty much everything you need from an analogue polysynth.

(opens in new tab) Korg Minilogue: was $729, now $599 (opens in new tab) This 4-voice polysynth was already the most full-featured analogue synthesizer available at this price point - and that was before Sweetwater slashed $130 off the price. At $599, the Minilogue is an absolute bargain, equipped with an onboard step and motion sequencer, tape-style delay, multiple sound-shaping and filter options, and an oscilloscope display packed into a sleek, black chassis.

On top of its incredible tone and hybrid analogue-digital architecture, the Minilogue has more than a few extra features to make it worth a look. The built-in tape-style delay takes the Minilogue's sound to another dimension, while the modulation and reverb effects are capable of sculpting unique sounds.

What's more, we have the synth's extensive connectivity, offering MIDI, USB MIDI, and Audio Sync to let you sync up with the rest of your studio quickly and easily. And as if that wasn’t enough, the automatable 16-step polyphonic note and motion sequencer will have you dialling in complex sequences and patterns in no time.