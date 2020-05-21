Korg Germany gets in the mix with free Pyjama Cookbook for locked-down musicians

These are strange times, so much so that we didn’t bat much of an eyelid when we learned that Korg Germany’s latest release is a free cookbook featuring recipes from people from across the music-making industry.

Former Korg Chief Engineer Tatsuya Takahashi, who now works at the company’s Berlin branch, introduces the Pyjama Cookbook by saying: “As our small team of Verena, Lydia, Max and I clamber to get Korg Germany off the ground, we occasionally swap cooking recipes. What a lifesaver. Because who isn’t tired of their own cooking by now? And why not collect more and share?

“The aim of The Pyjama Cookbook is to share the favourite concoctions from our friends from all parts of music, in the hope of instilling solidarity and encouraging friendship during these extraordinary times.

“Well. It’s also just for laughs. Have fun.”

There are some tasty-looking recipes in the book, such as Dave Smith’s Margarita, Interstellar Funk’s Dutch Apple Pie, and Tatsuya Takahashi’s Cheese Toasty. Insert your own joke here suggesting that Korg should have included a recipe for the tastiest ‘filter’ coffee, or a guide to using your mixer .