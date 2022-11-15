Mask 1 shows its face: new ‘bitmasking’ polyphonic digital synth exhibited in public for the first time

Previously known (albeit not very widely) for its EssenceFM synth, Kodamo has now taken the wraps off the Mask 1, a new polysynth that uses the company’s ‘bitmask’ synthesis technique.

We don’t have a great deal to go on at this point - the instrument made its debut at SoundMIT 22 (opens in new tab), which took place last weekend - but Synth Anatomy (opens in new tab) reports that Mask 1 is a 10-voice polyphonic synth that’s powered by two oscillators (each with 200 built-in waveforms), a noise generator and a 12-state variable filter.

Apparently, the so-called bitmasking technique works by splitting a sine wave into multiple parts which are then rearranged in different ways, the theory being that this will enable you to create both classic and entirely new sounds.

Other features of the Mask 1 include seven envelopes per voice, two LFOs and 15 modulation destinations. Control comes via a 61-note Fatar keyboard that responds to velocity and aftertouch.

The rest of the interface is cryptic to say the least, with lots of mechanical keyboard-style buttons and just a small display.

We’ll bring you more on the Mask 1 as we have it.