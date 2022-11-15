Mask 1 shows its face: new ‘bitmasking’ polyphonic digital synth exhibited in public for the first time

By Ben Rogerson
( Future Music, emusician, Keyboard Magazine )
published

What’s the story behind Kodamo’s new keyboard?

Previously known (albeit not very widely) for its EssenceFM synth, Kodamo has now taken the wraps off the Mask 1, a new polysynth that uses the company’s ‘bitmask’ synthesis technique.

We don’t have a great deal to go on at this point - the instrument made its debut at SoundMIT 22 (opens in new tab), which took place last weekend - but Synth Anatomy (opens in new tab) reports that Mask 1 is a 10-voice polyphonic synth that’s powered by two oscillators (each with 200 built-in waveforms), a noise generator and a 12-state variable filter.

Apparently, the so-called bitmasking technique works by splitting a sine wave into multiple parts which are then rearranged in different ways, the theory being that this will enable you to create both classic and entirely new sounds.

Other features of the Mask 1 include seven envelopes per voice, two LFOs and 15 modulation destinations. Control comes via a 61-note Fatar keyboard that responds to velocity and aftertouch.

The rest of the interface is cryptic to say the least, with lots of mechanical keyboard-style buttons and just a small display.

We’ll bring you more on the Mask 1 as we have it.

Kodamo Mask 1

(Image credit: Synth Anatomy/Kodamo)
Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 

All-access artist interviews, in-depth gear reviews, essential production tutorials and much more. image
All-access artist interviews, in-depth gear reviews, essential production tutorials and much more.
Get the latest issue now!
More Info