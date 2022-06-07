The highly-rated Koala Sampler now has a Split Stems feature for separating your audio

• GEAR EXPO SUMMER 2022: all the latest gear from NAMM and beyond

Already one of the most popular iOS and Android music-making apps on the market, the Koala Sampler has just learned a new skill - the Split Stems feature means that you can now separate the constituent parts of a mixed audio file.

This super-simple tool enables you to break a track into four parts: drums, bass, vocals and other elements. You can also use it to remove one or more elements and merge what remains back into a single file (useful if you just want to get rid of a vocal or drums, for example).

Away from this new feature, Koala Sampler’s super-fast workflow remains intact. As before, you can record or import up to 64 samples and use them to make a beat. Effects and resampling are also included, and you can export your work as an Ableton Live Set.