The highly-rated Koala Sampler now has a Split Stems feature for separating your audio

Extract the vocals, drums, bass and other parts from a mix

Already one of the most popular iOS and Android music-making apps on the market, the Koala Sampler has just learned a new skill - the Split Stems feature means that you can now separate the constituent parts of a mixed audio file.

This super-simple tool enables you to break a track into four parts: drums, bass, vocals and other elements. You can also use it to remove one or more elements and merge what remains back into a single file (useful if you just want to get rid of a vocal or drums, for example).

Away from this new feature, Koala Sampler’s super-fast workflow remains intact. As before, you can record or import up to 64 samples and use them to make a beat. Effects and resampling are also included, and you can export your work as an Ableton Live Set.

Koala Sampler is available on the Apple App Store (opens in new tab) ($4.99/£4.49) and Google Play Store (opens in new tab) ($4.99/£3.99). You add more features by upgrading to the Samurai edition.

