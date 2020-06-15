Knobcloud lets you buy and sell your plugin and music software licences for free

Billed as “the first dedicated marketplace for audio software licences”, Knobcloud - yes, that really is what it’s called - is a new website that enables you to buy and sell plugins, DAWs and other similar products.

If you’re buying, you can search the site by developer, product name or category. Sellers are responsible for ensuring that the licence they’re trying to get rid of is transferable - if in doubt, you should check with the relevant developer - and to make it clear what kind of personal information is required from the buyer.

Knobcloud includes a database of requirements for a license transfer - if the developer is included in here, the relevant information is filled out automatically. However, this information should always be checked.

Financial transactions are handled by PayPal, which Knobcloud says offers protection to both the buyer and seller.