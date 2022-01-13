Kick-off the New Year by finally learning the piano with 15% off Donner digital pianos

Donner exploded onto the musical instrument scene with a range of highly affordable guitar pedals in 2012, but did you know they also offer a range of digital pianos ? Yes, that's right, Donner might just be the place to go for those seeking the best digital piano for beginners - and with 15% off when you use code Hotdeals15 , the already cost-effective pianos just got even cheaper.

We know one of the biggest barriers to entry when it comes to learning the piano is the cost. Unfortunately, pianos are expensive, which can deter budding pianists from ever learning the keys. Couple this with the bulky nature and inconvenience of an acoustic piano, and it can seem like a non-starter for some.

Well, a digital piano may be the solution. These high-tech pianos tend to be smaller, lighter and even offer clever features such as a headphone socket, aux input and a USB port for connecting to a computer. So, if your New Year's resolution is to learn the piano, but the thought of an expensive, cumbersome instrument is putting you off, this Donner offer may be just what you are looking for.

You have until 24 January to take advantage of this fantastic offer, so be quick to ensure you don't miss out. We've picked out a few of our favourites from the wide range of pianos on offer, which you can check out below.

15% off Donner Digital Pianos: Use code Hotdeals15

Whether you are looking for a digital upright or a portable stage piano , you can bag 15% off your new instrument when you use code Hotdeals15 at the checkout.

Donner DDP-300: Was $679.99, now $578

The Donner DDP-300 is a full 88 note, weighted keys upright digital piano that is perfect for those taking their first steps into the world of piano. Featuring a headphone output, USB port, and three pedals, this piano delivers everything you need to get started.