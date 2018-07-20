Justin Sandercoe leads UK Guitar Show tuition clinic announcements

Besides the biggest names in guitar gear, the UK Guitar Show is also set to host a wide range of top lessons from some of the UK’s best tutors in electric and acoustic guitar.

JustinGuitar founder and YouTube star Justin Sandercoe will be on hand to expand your blues vocabulary, while academic guitar genius Milton Mermikides offers a primer on jazz guitar for mortals, and session pro Steve Allsworth helps you to break away from pentatonic box patterns.

Acoustic players are catered for, too, with primers on gypsy jazz and classical styles, as well as essential fingerstyle patterns you need to learn.

Players of all abilities are encouraged to take part, with session ace Jon Bishop taking aspiring players from zero to hero in rock ’n’ roll, as well as providing beginners with their first ukulele lesson.

Some sessions allow you bring a guitar with you and play along, while for some, you can just sit back and take it all in - full details for each session are available on the Tuition Clinic and Acoustic Workshop pages on the show website.

There’s no need to book on; the sessions will be first come first served, but there is standing room for busier lessons.

Brought to you by the organisers of the London Drum Show and the London Bass Guitar Show and in association with MusicRadar, Guitarist, Total Guitar and Guitar Techniques, the UK Guitar Show is set to be the ultimate weekend celebrating all things guitar.

Exhibitors include the likes of Fender, Marshall, PRS, Line 6, Vox, Ernie Ball, Yamaha, Faith Guitars, IK Multimedia, Peavey, Ovation and Mooer, as well as a wide range of smaller UK brands.

The show takes place on 29 and 30 September at Olympia, London - tickets are available now.