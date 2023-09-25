John Mayer breaks out his Monterey Hendrix Strat, solos with H.E.R and guest with Sheryl Crow at Eric Clapton's Crossroads Festival

The John Mayer Trio returned for a set at Eric Clapton's Crossroads Festival in Los Angeles over the weekend with a sub-30-minute set that made every note count.

Mayer's tone was pretty clean for the set, even by his standards, with two guitars used; his Overland Grey / rosewood fingerboard PRS Silver Sky and a Custom Shop Fender Jimi Hendrix Monterey Stratocaster that first surfaced in his hands around 2003.

The latter was used for the Trio's take on Jimi's Wait Until Tomorrow, with the whole set captured by YouTuber and musician Michael Varney.

Alongside that cover was the Trio's first airing of a Grateful Dead cover – nodding to Mayer's role in Dead & Company. "I thought this would be a collision of worlds in the perfect way," Mayer said introducing They Love Each Other. But that wasn't the end of Mayer's Crossroads appearances over the weekend's sets.

He joined H.E.R with his Silver Sky for her song Hold On with some extended guitar solo action, and guested with Sheryl Crow for the second time this year, on her hit My Favourite Mistake. Footage here again provided by Michael Varney Music.