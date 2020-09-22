Fender unveils the H.E.R Signature Strat in the quite spectacular Chrome Glow finish

Fender has today announced the launch of signature Strat for Grammy-winning R&B star H.E.R., and it might just have one of the coolest finishes we have seen.

The Artist Series Strat is built to a classic Fender recipe but with an all-new Chrome Glow finish that's iridescent, magnificent, even better because it's reprised on the headstock, and was inspired by H.E.R.'s favourite nail polish colour.

Spec-wise, this really is vintage fare, with an alder body, bolt-on C-profile neck that channels a 60s Fender feel, a 9.5" radius rosewood fretboard, a trio of Vintage Noiseless Strat single-coils and a six-point synchronized vibrato.

H.E.R. has been a long-time endorsee of Fender guitars, most notably when she played a custom clear Strat at her 2019 Grammy performance. And it was Fender guitars she played when she first started out on the instrument.

(Image credit: Fender)

“Fender was the reason I began playing guitar,” said H.E.R in a statement. “My father taught me how to play my first blues scale on a mini black-and-white Strat, so it’s absolutely surreal I have partnered with Fender to design my own Signature Stratocaster.“

Fender had recently made a commitment to support more female artists with signature projects, and the company's CMO, Evan Jones, said this was ”an important next step toward expanding the cultural relevance of guitar and the Fender brand.”

As far as signature flourishes go, the H.E.R. Stratocaster is in a sense subtle and understated. The neckplate bears some signature detail but otherwise this could just look like another thoughtfully-spec'd Strat but with an amazing new finish.

And that's kind of the idea. H.E.R. wants other female artists to pick it up, to play and to create.

”As an artist, I find that my most personal thoughts make the most relatable music,” she said. ”By designing a Stratocaster with a colour, shape and sound that is one-hundred-percent my own, my hope is that other young women and players from all backgrounds feel inspired to pick up this guitar, tap into their thoughts and create amazing music.”

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Fender)

The Fender Artist Series H.E.R. Signature Stratocaster is available now priced £1,099.00 / €1259.00.

See Fender for more details.