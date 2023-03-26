Sheryl Crow joins John Mayer onstage for a duet on "one of his favourite songs of all time" in Nashville

By Rob Laing
"I first met her when she was a superstar, and today she is a legend"

Sheryl Crow and John Mayer onstage in Nashville, March, 2023
John Mayer broke with the tradition of keeping his solo tour a one-man performance at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on 24 March, but it was for a very good reason – his old friend Sheryl Crow dropped by for a duet.

After an instrumental intro on their acoustic guitars (Crow with her signature Gibson Country Western Supreme and Mayer on an as-yet unidentified 12-string small-bodied model) playing Eric Clapton / Steve Winwood Blind Faith classic Can't Find My Way Home, the pair segued into Crow's Strong Enough from her 1993 breakthrough album Tuesday Night Music Club.

"Nashville, TN - Music City, musical crowd, magical night," wrote Mayer on a Instagram. "The legendary @sherylcrow gave me the honor of a lifetime by taking the stage to play “Strong Enough,” one of my favourite songs of all time. Won’t soon forget this one…"

We're still wondering what that Martin 12-string guitar model Mayer uses here and on performances of Heartbreak Warfare on the tour. We already know the one on the Martin custom double-neck he's using a one-off (or so we understand right now) model that first surfaced at the NAMM show in 2010. 

There's been some other notable additions to the setlist as the tour continues – Mayer opened with Gravity in Cleveland on 25 March and also aired a little of his 2020 earworm comedy song Drone Shot Of My Yacht at the same show after reading a request for it on a fan's sign. 

