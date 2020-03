John Mayer knows how to write earworm hooks. Need further proof? He's written a comedy song called Drone Shot Of My Yacht on his Instagram TV show Current Mood and we're already singing the chorus. Here's a clip…

It's the song we didn't know we needed right now. And Current Mood is well worth a watch if you're uninitiated – offering featuring musicians Mayer admires as guests, plus David Chappelle musing on why people are stocking up on toilet paper right now. What more can you ask for?