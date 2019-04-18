Joe Satriani teams up with IK Multimedia, with future collaborations on the way

Guitar hero Joe Satriani has joined forces with IK Multimedia, endorsing the company’s AXE I/O audio interface and AmpliTube guitar modelling plugin.

“I'm happy to be working with IK Multimedia,” Joe enthuses. “I’ve used AmpliTube software at home, in the studio and on several albums. And now, the AXE I/O ups my game in the studio.”

In a promo video for the collaboration, Satriani details his approach to recording, gear and creativity, as well as extolling the virtues of the AXE I/O’s Z-Tone impedance control.

“When I saw this, I thought ‘Oh wow, this is great. I know exactly how I'm going to use this.’ What guitar players really want is to see a clear place to plug in. They want control over the gain of the input and the nature of the input in itself.

“This [AXE I/O] is actually affording the guitar player all those things and you've got those extra controls that you can play with the impedance in a way that would mimic the difference between a vintage Strat and a brand-new guitar.”

The video is the first in a series, according to IK, with future collaborations on the way. We’d wager AmpliTube Satriani is coming soon, following in the footsteps of Slash, Dimebag Darrell and Jimi Hendrix.

IK has also used the occasion to announce a firmware update for the AXE I/O that adds a ‘To Amp Out’ button on the software control panel, routing Instrument Input 1 direct to Amp Out to record a clean DI signal and amp simultaneously, making for easy re-amping.

Head over to IK Multimedia for more info on the AXE I/O, and watch this space for further news on future Joe Satriani collaborations…