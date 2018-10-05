IK Multimedia offers free update to AmpliTube Slash plugin suite

The generous folk at IK Multimedia have announced a free update to the AmpliTube Slash suite of amps and presets for PC and Mac.

13 new Slash-designed presets have been added to the plugin to replicate the top-hatted one’s new album, Living The Dream, featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators.

In addition, two AmpliTube Slash models - the Marshall JCM Slash Edition Silver Jubilee and Marshall AFD100 - have been fine-tuned using IK’s latest DSP - under Slash’s direct supervision, apparently.

“I have to say, it's probably the best amp modelling that I've ever worked with,” says an enthusiastic Slash.

“I've worked with a few different ones, and this is by far superior.”

The Guns N’ Roses guitarist goes on to elaborate on the kind of projects on which he utilises AmpliTube.

“I've used AmpliTube to record a whole bunch of different things as final recordings. I did the Angry Birds Space Theme for that version of Angry Birds using AmpliTube through my computer. I just did a new video game with AmpliTube as well.

“Recently, I recorded some stuff for Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. So a bunch of the music in the theme I did for them I recorded with AmpliTube.”

High praise indeed. The AmpliTube Slash update is available now for free for existing users. Head over to IK Multimedia for more info.