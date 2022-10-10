Jimmy Eat World's Fender Sessions is a great advert for the Jim Adkins JA-90 Tele

By Rob Laing
published

The Arizona band recreate the sounds of their albums incredibly well live, as this three-song set proves

Jim Adkins
(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CBS Radio)

If you're never seen Jimmy Eat World live, you may not know they can recreate their albums' electric guitar tones scarily well and we're reminded of that with their recent Fender Sessions appearance.

As well as performances of their joyously hook-filled bangers Big Casino, Sure And Certain and new single Something Loud, singer / guitarist Jim Adkins talks guitars and songwriting.

While Adkins has had his own versatile JA-90 Thinline Telecaster signature since 2008 and remains loyal to it in sets for everything but acoustic numbers, guitarist Tom Linton is known for his love of the Gibson SG. But here he's using a Tele too.

For more info on the JA-90 check out Fender (opens in new tab)

Jimmy Eat World's Jim Adkins: my 12 tips for guitarists

Rob Laing
Rob Laing
Guitars Editor, MusicRadar

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 