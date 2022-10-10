Jimmy Eat World's Fender Sessions is a great advert for the Jim Adkins JA-90 Tele

If you're never seen Jimmy Eat World live, you may not know they can recreate their albums' electric guitar tones scarily well and we're reminded of that with their recent Fender Sessions appearance.

As well as performances of their joyously hook-filled bangers Big Casino, Sure And Certain and new single Something Loud, singer / guitarist Jim Adkins talks guitars and songwriting.

While Adkins has had his own versatile JA-90 Thinline Telecaster signature since 2008 and remains loyal to it in sets for everything but acoustic numbers, guitarist Tom Linton is known for his love of the Gibson SG. But here he's using a Tele too.

For more info on the JA-90 check out Fender (opens in new tab).