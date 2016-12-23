Jimmy Eat World's Jim Adkins: my 12 tips for guitarists

Never forget that making music is supposed to be enjoyable!

“I don’t understand how you mess this up! If you’re having fun, why would you mess this up?! It doesn’t have to take up that space that is ‘your job’ - it doesn’t have to be your primary source of income, it can be this thing that’s fun. It can be this thing that you work 40 hours a week to do.

If you want to do it, you can do it, but it has to be fun, otherwise what’s the point?

“If you want to do it, you can do it, but it has to be fun, otherwise what’s the point? Why do you even do it? If that’s the place that people find themselves in then by all means - stop! Stop and find something in your life - if it’s another band, or another pursuit entirely, just find that thing that gives you that reward.”

12. Tele addict

Jim on why he’s stayed true to his trusty Fender Thinline Telecaster signature model for a decade…

“I’ve been using the signature model since about 2006, and I don’t know… it just does everything I want it to do. It’s jangly enough where it works in the context of cleaner things, but it’s also got a bite to it so that I can do with more saturated sounds, too. It’s responsive… so depending on your gain structure with your amp, how hard you dig into it can affect what it does.

Depending on your gain structure with your amp, how hard you dig into it can affect what it does

“That’s one thing I recognised with [The Jesus Lizard guitarist] Duane Denison’s playing - he’s just going right in. How hard he plays, or the sensitivity of his playing, it really gives a lot of dynamics - and I guess I’ve set up my guitar to mimic that kind of approach.

“Besides me just liking how the Telecaster sounds, it got painful playing a Les Paul on stage, y’know? Our show is somewhat physical, and it hurts! A Les Paul hurts. Call me an old guy… but I’m an old guy! It hurts! I’m not doing that - I might not have been all that old in 2006 when I switched to the lighter Tele, and I loved my Les Paul Studio, and I still record with it sometimes, but on the road it’s all bout the Tele. It’s a marathon, not a sprint -- and I could see the writing on the wall…”

Jimmy Eat World’s new album, Integrity Blues, is out now on RCA.

Don't Miss

Jimmy Eat World's Jim Adkins on Damage, gear and love songs