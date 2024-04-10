“We’re offering a reward to anyone who can help us locate the guitar”: Jerry Cantrell’s G&L ‘Blue Dress’ Rampage has been stolen

Jerry Cantrell’s iconic 1985 ‘Blue Dress’ G&L Rampage has been stolen. One of the most important electric guitars in rock and metal history, the beat-up custom double-cut is instantly recognisable even if its graphic finish has been worn down over years of heavy use as the Alice In Chains guitarist’s go-to electric.

A post on Cantrell's Instagram page says the Rampage was taken from his car sometime over the weekend, when either in Los Angeles or in Highland, in San Bernardino County, California. It was in a black G&L gig bag.

A reward is being offered to anyone who can help with its return, with Cantrell asking for information regarding its whereabouts to be sent to info@velvethammer.net.

Cantrell lists the serial number as G016467. G&L and Cantrell have teamed up for replicas of the instrument over the years. Around 12 years ago there was a limited edition run of the ‘Blue Dress’ Rampage. That collectible signature guitar was limited to 50 units worldwide.

Those will have Cantrell’s actual signature on the back of the headstocks, and will no doubt be in a lot better condition. The original has been through the mill, and bears the scars of decades of use onstage and in the studio, and it has been further customised with a whole load of stickers, including a Soundgarden Louder Than Love banner decal on the back.

Cantrell's sound on record has always been a mix of the Rampage and a Gibson Les Paul. “Yeah, well, I’ve always liked a healthy dose of the G&L Rampage and Gibson Les Pauls," he told MusicRadar. "That’s been the meat in the meatloaf of my sound."

Speaking to Total Guitar in 2021, Cantrell said he might switch up the acoustic guitars from record to record but the ‘Blue Dress’ Rampage was always deployed in the studio, even if the guitar was now “semi-retired” and on display at The Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle. This is the guitar he wrote most of his songs on.

“For electrics, it’s definitely my 1985 G&L ‘Blue Dress’ Rampage,” he said. “Funnily enough, I’ve semi-retired that guitar. It’s up at a museum in Seattle right now. When we started making this record, and maybe even the last AIC album, I had to request them to send it back to me for the studio sessions. That guitar has been on every record I’ve ever made, in one form or another.”

A guitar this unique and with this amount of history behind it can’t stay hidden for too long. Someone somewhere will recognise it. G&L has helped spread the word through its social media channels, with Dave McLaren, the company’s CEO, responding in the comments with an offer to help in any way they can.

“So sorry to hear this, Jerry,” he wrote. “That guitar is irreplaceable but we’d like to build something that’ll help ease the pain.”

