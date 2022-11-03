JBL promises professional performance from its new PRX900 portable PA systems

JBL has improved its portable PA offering with the release of the PRX900 Series of loudspeakers and subwoofers. Designed for bands, DJs, venues and more, these promise advanced acoustics, comprehensive DSP, plenty of power and wireless Bluetooth control via the JBL Pro Connect app.

The range includes three powered two-way loudspeakers and two powered subwoofers, with all-new proprietary driver systems said to deliver clarity and definition even when you crank the volume.

The DSP can be accessed via the onboard LCDs or the JBL Connect and includes a 12-band parametric EQ and integrated dbx Drive Rack technology. This provides live and fixed Automatic Feedback Suppression, a soft system limiter with Soundcraft Overeasy option, and speaker delay settings and presets.

The PRX900 Series is completely scalable, with the Pro Connect app enabling you to control up to 10 speakers. You can also integrate with the BL EON ONE MK2, PRX ONE, and EON700 systems.

We’re assured that you won’t have to worry about durability, either - there are rigid composite loudspeaker cabinets and the subwoofers are housed in 18mm birch cabinets with optimised bracing. The PRX900 Series also has the advantage of being backed by an out-of-the-box seven-year warranty.

“For years, our PRX800 Series loudspeakers have been first-call systems for bands, DJs, installers and houses of worship in large part thanks to their acoustic profile, their low end extension, and their volume," said Brandon Knudsen, HARMAN Professional Product Manager, Portable PA Loudspeakers.

“With the PRX900 Series, we’re taking things to the next level with next-gen acoustic innovations and an even brawnier power package to deliver clean, clear sound at any volume. Systems take advantage of the latest BLE technology and the JBL Pro Connect app ecosystem, for unrivalled control.”

Find out more about the PRX900 Series on the JBL (opens in new tab) website.