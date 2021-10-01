JBL runs ‘Back to Stage’ competition offering UK musicians chance to play London's Between The Bridges

US audio titan JBL has launched a competition to get up-and-coming UK artists onstage and performing in front of a live audience.

The ‘Back to Stage’ competition offers artists the chance to play a set at Between The Bridges on London's South Bank, which will shot on video, and recorded and mixed professionally.

JBL hopes the competition will help boost artists at a time when live music is returning after being shuttered for nigh-on two years. The winners will be playing in front of a live audience in a unique riverside venues, with the JBL stage hosted on the elevated section known as 'the pier'.

Artists to have played there in the past include Suggs, Gilles Peterson, Joe Goddard of Hot Chip and Norman Jay MBE. And JBL is not fussy as to the genre of act they might choose, whether you are a solo artist or part of a nine-piece jazz ensemble, a rock band or a hip-hop collective.

Better still, JBL's audio engineers will make sure you get the best mix, too, using PA speakers, monitors and other gear from JBL Professional, AKG and Crown

Winners also receive a performance fee of £350 and receive a tour of the Harman Experience Center in London. Entry couldn't be much easier, simply upload a video of you or your band performing an original track, add an tag JBL with @jblaudio_uk and hashtags #jblbacktostage, #betweenthebridges, and the all-seeing eye of the JBL judging panel will pick our a winner.

Entry for the 11 November performance price is open now and closes 24 October, with entry for the 2 December performance opening on the 1st November, deadline 15th November. If you don't win the first time around, keep your name in the hat; you might get picked in the next round.

For more details, see Between The Bridges: Back To Stage.