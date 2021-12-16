iZotope and Native Instruments celebrate the holidays by letting you download the Trash 2 and NI Play Series: 25 plugins for free

The news that Native Instruments and iZotope were uniting was one of the biggest music tech industry developments of 2021, and the two companies are now launching a joint holiday promotion that involves two free plugins and a hearty discount voucher.
iZotope’s gift is Trash 2, the versatile distortion plugin that was released in 2013. With dual distortion modules, two LFO-enabled filters and up to four frequency bands, you get loads of flexibility, and you can further process your sound with amp and space-modelling tools and multi-effects.
NI, meanwhile, is continuing to offer you Play Series: 25, the ‘best of’ synth (it runs in Kontakt 6 and the free Kontakt Player) that was released in October to celebrate the company’s 25th anniversary. This contains 37 instruments from the NI archives, and enables you to pair two sound sources and add effects. There’s also a built-in sequencer.
As a further bonus, you also have a 25% off voucher that you can use in the Native Instruments shop until 4 January. Simply enter the code HOLIDAYGIFT2021 when you’re checking out and this will be applied.
Find out more about the holiday gift giveaway on the iZotope website.