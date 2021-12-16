iZotope and Native Instruments celebrate the holidays by letting you download the Trash 2 and NI Play Series: 25 plugins for free

The news that Native Instruments and iZotope were uniting was one of the biggest music tech industry developments of 2021, and the two companies are now launching a joint holiday promotion that involves two free plugins and a hearty discount voucher.

iZotope’s gift is Trash 2 , the versatile distortion plugin that was released in 2013. With dual distortion modules, two LFO-enabled filters and up to four frequency bands, you get loads of flexibility, and you can further process your sound with amp and space-modelling tools and multi-effects.

NI, meanwhile, is continuing to offer you Play Series: 25, the ‘best of’ synth (it runs in Kontakt 6 and the free Kontakt Player) that was released in October to celebrate the company’s 25th anniversary . This contains 37 instruments from the NI archives, and enables you to pair two sound sources and add effects. There’s also a built-in sequencer.

As a further bonus, you also have a 25% off voucher that you can use in the Native Instruments shop until 4 January. Simply enter the code HOLIDAYGIFT2021 when you’re checking out and this will be applied.