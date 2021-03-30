iZotope introduces a new version of Spire Studio, the cloud-connected recording device for singers and instrumentalists

iZotope has released a new version of Spire Studio , its wireless ‘smart’ recording device that syncs to a cloud-based suite of production tools. Made for vocalists and instrumentalists, this is designed to enable even the most technophobic musicians to capture their performances at decent quality.

Spire features an onboard mic, two phantom-powered combo inputs for mics and instruments, and two headphone outputs. There are effects, too, as well as an auto-mastering tool that’s powered by iZotope’s Ozone software.

The second generation Spire Studio ups the stakes by offering ultra low-noise preamps that are said to offer smoother, quieter recording, and increased storage capacity (enough for more than eight hours of music, we’re told). Enhanced Bluetooth performance should mean faster connection to the Spire app, and we’re promised enhanced battery performance and a brighter/updated display.

There’s also Spire Pro, an optional subscription service that can be accessed via the companion iOS app. This includes cloud-based audio repair technology from iZotope RX - so you can fix noise, popping, clipping and plosive issues, for example - and a Peronsalised Soundcheck feature that listens and learns from your voice and environment.

Then there’s the randomised ‘Inspire Me’ feature, which will add iZotope effects to any track (reverb, flanging, chorus, distortion etc).

The new Spire Studio costs $499 and comes with a six-month subscription to Spire Pro. After this you’ll have to pay $4.99 a month or $47.99 a year.