Mix and master for less with up to 90% off iZotope's best plugins at Plugin Boutique: Ozone 11, Neutron 4, Nectar 4

It's Black Friday once again, and you know what that means: phenomenal discounts across all sorts of music-making software. iZotope is the manufacturer behind some of the most commonly used and highly respected plugins geared towards mixing, mastering and effects processing, and they've cooked up some fantastic discounts on their award-winning tools that count among the best Black Friday plugin deals we've seen so far this year.

Over at Plugin Boutique, you can grab iZotope's industry-standard mastering software, Ozone 11 Advanced, for a really quite respectable $364/£291. This is the software suite of choice for many professional mastering engineers, offering a collection of powerful mastering tools that'll help you put that final sheen on your productions before sharing them with the world.

Also on offer we have two bundles that bring together some of iZotope's most popular plugins for an almost unbelievably low price. The headline here is the Creative Mix Bundle, which knocks 90% (yes, you read that right) off a bundle of four effects plugins aimed at creative sound-sculpting and sonic manipulation. Elsewhere we have almost a quarter knocked off the price of iZotope's Mix & Master Bundle Advanced, which bolsters Ozone 11 Advanced with four extra plugins for only an additional $92/£75.

iZotope Creative Mix Bundle: was $667, now $60.19 This collection of four plugins features VocalSynth2; a vocal production powerhouse aimed at creating five different types of vocoder-esque effects; Stutter Edit 2, an essential tool for glitchy, stuttered processing; Neoverb, an AI-powered reverb that makes nailing reverb settings easy; and Neutron 4 Elements, a powerful mixing tool with an EQ, compressor, transient shaper and exciter onboard.

iZotope Ozone 11 Advanced: was $469, now $364 For many of us, mastering is a bit of a dark art, as mysterious as it is essential. With AI-powered workflows and cutting-edge processing, iZotope's Ozone 11 is not only aimed at making your music sound release-ready, but also making the mastering process easier and more accessible by handling the hard parts for you.

iZotope Mix & Master Bundle Advanced: was $586, now $456 This advanced toolkit for mixing and mastering augments the aforementioned Ozone 11 Advanced with four extra plugins for refining your sound. Nectar 4 Advanced is one of the most impressive vocal production tools we've ever tested, while Neutron 4 can help you bring punch, width, presence and saturation to any mix, and Neoverb finishes things off with a sheen of pro-sounding reverb.

