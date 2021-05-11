It’s Party Mix time at Numark as it introduces new DJ controllers with built-in LED light shows and speakers

Seemingly aimed at the beginner and house party markets, Numark has unveiled a couple of new DJ controllers in the shape of the Party Mix II and Party Mix Live.

These offer plug-and-play support for Serato DJ Lite and Algoriddim djay Pro - both of which can be used with certain streaming services - and come with all the features you need to start mixing. These include touch-sensitive jog wheels for scratching, performance pads and filter effect knobs.

However, what sets the Party Mixes apart from many of their affordable rivals is their ‘bonus’ features. Both come with three multi-coloured LEDs, so that you can create beat-synchronised light shows, and the Party Mix Live goes one step further by including built-in speakers, too.

As such, it’s a pretty comprehensive ‘all-in-one’ DJing solution, though it remains to be seen how good the speakers actually sound. They can be turned off when you don’t need them, though (as can the LEDs), and both controllers include main and headphone output jacks.

The Party Mix II costs $129/£90/€100, while the Party Mix Live can be had for $179/£125/€140. Find out more on the Numark website.