It's good to be back: the t-bone relaunches with brand-new site

By MusicRadar
published

The t-bone, retail giant Thomann's line of affordable studio and recording gear, has relaunched, unveiling a new website showcasing its range of mics, wireless gear and headphones. 

The highly affordable range is dominated by the mics on offer, but also includes monitoring headphones and capable wireless set-ups. On the mic side, the site offers a nifty filtering facility that aims to steer you to the right solution for you if you answer three simple questions - what's your application (vocals, drums and percussion etc)?, what environment are you recording in (live, studio etc)?, and finally some filter tweaks to narrow down your options.

Highlights include the brand's flagship large-diaphragm tube mic, the SCT 2000 (opens in new tab), and best-sellers like the Solo Free HT (opens in new tab), RB 500 (opens in new tab) and SC 140 (opens in new tab).

To check out the full The t-bone range head over to www.tbone.audio now.

t-bone website homepage

(Image credit: thomann)
