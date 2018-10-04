It looks like Red Bull Music Academy has built the world’s largest sequencer

MusicRadar's best of 2018: Red Bull is well known for creating big projects right across its vast spectrum of events and the Red Bull Music Academy looks like it has pulled off another world’s first, with what could be the biggest sequencer ever made.

In an installation from the Red Bull Music Festival Berlin 2018, developed in conjunction with Neulant Van Exel, the RBMA-20 weighs in at a huge 600 kilos and features a whopping 427 buttons. No wonder then, that it takes several pairs of hands to operate.

It stands outside Berlin’s Tresor club and is Red Bull’s tribute to “the machines that have shaped the sound of club music”. During opening hours, visitors are allowed to come along and play the RBMA-20.

To further honour all things electronic music, Red Bull has also decked out various trams and U-Bahn trains with iconic gear including Roland’s TR-808, TR-909, and TB-303 to Korg's MS-20, Native Instruments' Maschine and Ableton's Push.