It looks like Arturia is announcing a new synth next week, but what is it?

With the 2019 Winter NAMM Show only a few weeks away, we’re definitely entering teaser season as far as music technology companies are concerned. However, not only has Arturia released the customary cryptic video, but it’s also confirmed that whatever it is it’s releasing will be announced on 11 December, which is next week.

So, let’s speculate on what this pre-Christmas treat could be. The video reminds us that “For 20 years [Arturia has] been recreating most iconic synthesizers,” before a very brief frame of what appears to be a piece of software is flashed up. Then there’s a shot of some waves crashing on a beach.

Our guess, then, is that this could be some kind of wavetable-based plugin synth, though whether it’s an original instrument or an emulation remains to be seen. The video also shows an explosion of colour, but that doesn’t really tell us a great deal.

We’ll bring you all the details, whatever they are, next Tuesday.