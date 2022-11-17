Issue 390 of Future Music is out now

Creating your dream music production setup doesn’t necessarily require an endless pot of money.

Whether you’re feeling the squeeze right now, or just want to make sure you’re getting the most out of your setup, this issue’s Hack your Studio feature is here to help. We’ll show you how to do more with less, with guides to the latest must-have freeware, advice for finding second hand synth bargains, workflow tips, DIY projects and more!

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue’s exclusive download content from our new download page!

Interviews

Pole – The dub techno icon on making his majestic new album and his work as a mastering engineer

FaltyDL – Drew Lustman gets lyrical on A Nurse To My Patience, but not at the cost of his famed experimentation, as FM found out

George Fitzgerald – The British producer explains how he mined the cosmos for the lush electronica of Stellar Drifting

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – The West Coast synth icon on her lifelong love of Buchlas and creating her latest LP

Produce Like… Mandidextrous – The Bristol-based producer on creating a unique blend of hard techno and drum & bass

Classic Album – Dom & Roland talks us through his cult classic Industry

Technique

Hack your studio – Purse strings are tight right now, but what better time to dig deeper into what we already have, with tips, tricks and (cheap/free) hacks

Producer’s Guide – Everything you need to know to get the most out of NI’s Komplete 14

Reviews

Oberheim OB-X8

Eventide Misha

Empress Effects Zoia Euroburo

sE Electronics Neom USB microphone

Cableguys ShaperBox 3

Austrian Audio Hi-X25BT

Bitwig Studio 4.4

& more

Samples

EBM Essentials – Capture the synthesised industrial sounds of electronic body music, with this pack of gritty synth lines and throbbing drum rhythms.

Out-There Transitions – Tired of the same old white noise risers? Take a more abstract approach to builds and bridges with this pack of creative FX.

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 18GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!