Issue 388 of Future Music is out now

Few production techniques can be said to have had such a profound influence on the course of electronic music as the sampled breakbeat.

From the early DJ experiments of the fledgling New York hip-hop scene, through rave, jungle, drum & bass and beyond, the process of seeking out, sampling and sequencing drum breaks from classic funk, soul and jazz records has been central to the evolution of dance music as we know it today. This issue, we trace the history of breakbeats, through the gear, ideas and artists that shaped the iconic ‘breaks’ sound.

Interviews

The Comet is Coming – The electro-jazz outfit tell us about the improvisational process behind recording their new album

FKJ – French producer Vincent Fenton on how relocating to the Philippines influenced his expansive new album

Italo Brutalo – The German synth hoarder invites us into his analogue haven

Classic Album – Clark breaks down a Warp Records classic Body Riddle

Produce Like… Joe Turner – The rising London producer on his favourite synths and creating melodic dance tracks

Technique

The history of breakbeats – The sounds, techniques and artists behind the classic breaks sound

Producer’s Guide – Know your Lexicon from your Convolution? Reverb types explained

Samples

Breakbeats – Get stuck in to the techniques and ideas from our cover feature with this pack of 40 fresh drum breaks inspired by the classics.

Granular Processing – We delve deep into the lush realms of granular effect processing for this pack of atmospheric, ethereal and downright odd sounds.

Access the FM sample archive: Download the 'Archive' packs and get over 18GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of.