Issue 380 of Future Music is out now

30 Day EP Workshop – write, produce and release 3 tracks in a month!

Creativity can be hard sometimes. For music makers there are no shortage of potential roadblocks on the way to finishing a new project. For some people that might come at the start, as a paralysis of choice sets in when confronted with an empty DAW and a wealth of potential tools and influences. For others, the hardest part comes later, when it’s time to turn those initial ideas into a fully realised arrangement. 

Whether you can relate to either of these situations or not, FM’s latest cover feature – the 30 Day EP Workshop – is here to help. Whether you want to start a new project, shake up your workflow or just try out some new ideas, we’ll take you on a step-by-step journey through writing, recording, mixing and releasing a three track electronic music EP. All in the space of a single month.

Interviews

Sally Shapiro  – The enigmatic Swedish italo-disco/synthpop duo emerge from hiatus for new LP Sad Cities 

Hinako Omori – The UK producer talks ambient textures, binaural beats and more

Produce Like… Ploy – The UK producer takes us into his studio and shows us how he made the beguiling tones of Garys and new track Dark Lavis

Classic Album – Drum & bass icon Krust talks us through his influential LP Coded Language 

Career In Gear – Synth music stalwart Trentemøller on the instruments and effects that shaped his sound

Talking ShopVillager on his influences and production tips

Technique

30 Day EP Workshop – Trouble getting your tracks finished? Get productive with our step-by-step guide 

Producer’s Guide – Discover what makes the Minimoog Model D so special, and learn how to craft classic basses and leads

Retrospective – Exploring the sound and style of hard house

Reviews

VCV Rack Pro 2

Boss RC-505 mkII 

Beyerdynamic DT700 Pro 

PreSonus R80 V2

Boss SY-200

Sennheiser HD 400 Pro

Erica Synths Black K-Phaser

Longterm test: Teenage Engineering OP-1 

& more

Samples

Digi Bass – We return to our favourite digital synthesisers for a bundle of gloriously rich and varied bass loops, lines and tones.

Casio SK-1 – Cheap, crunchy and lo-fi – we explore the notoriously rough-and- ready sonics of Casio’s classic budget sampler.

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 18GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!

