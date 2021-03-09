Issue 368 of Future Music is on sale now

Eight of the best drum machines and percussion synths on the market go head-to-head in our latest shootout. We rate them on sounds, workflow and value – and offer up some handy tips to help you get the most from your drum sounds.

Interviews

Clark – The electronic experimenter turned soundtrack specialist talks new release Playground in a Lake

Gaetek – The Naples techno legend on his storied career

The Track: Nookie – UK drum & bass master breaks down a rave-inspired take on his track Kaeya on video

Classic Album – Steve Bug talks The Other Day track-by-track



Technique

Battle Of The Beatmakers – The best drum machines and percussion synths go to head-to-head

Producer’s Guide – Build your own DIY Studio desk

Retrospective – The history of Chillout

Reviews

Ableton Live 11 Suite

ALM Busy Circuits Akemie’s Taiko

M-Audio BX 3 and BX4 monitors

Focustrite FAST plugins

Aston Mics Element

Plugin Roundup: Plate Reverbs

Output Frontier monitors

CME WIDI Master

Samples

Sample Synths – Capture the sound of the late-’80s and early-’90s with our bundle of classic sample-based synths. From pads to basses and beyond

Touchplates – We find new ways to get hands on with our ‘touchplate’ synths – from MicroFreaks to Monotrons – for a pack off oddball electronics

