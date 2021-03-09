Issue 368 of Future Music is on sale now

Eight of the best drum machines and percussion synths on the market go head-to-head in our latest shootout. We rate them on sounds, workflow and value – and offer up some handy tips to help you get the most from your drum sounds.
Interviews
Clark – The electronic experimenter turned soundtrack specialist talks new release Playground in a Lake
Gaetek – The Naples techno legend on his storied career
The Track: Nookie – UK drum & bass master breaks down a rave-inspired take on his track Kaeya on video
Classic Album – Steve Bug talks The Other Day track-by-track
Technique
Battle Of The Beatmakers – The best drum machines and percussion synths go to head-to-head
Producer’s Guide – Build your own DIY Studio desk
Retrospective – The history of Chillout
Reviews
Ableton Live 11 Suite
ALM Busy Circuits Akemie’s Taiko
M-Audio BX 3 and BX4 monitors
Focustrite FAST plugins
Aston Mics Element
Plugin Roundup: Plate Reverbs
Output Frontier monitors
CME WIDI Master
& more
Samples
Sample Synths – Capture the sound of the late-’80s and early-’90s with our bundle of classic sample-based synths. From pads to basses and beyond
Touchplates – We find new ways to get hands on with our ‘touchplate’ synths – from MicroFreaks to Monotrons – for a pack off oddball electronics
Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 18GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!