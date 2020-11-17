Issue 364 of Future Music is on sale now

A lot has been made of the vinyl revival that’s been happening in recent years, but in dance music circles it’s a format that never really went away.

If you make or play music designed to be heard in clubs, you’ll inevitably encounter terms, formats and conventions inherited from the realm of vinyl. From DJ decks to A/B-sided singles, record scratching to sampled drum breaks, so much of dance music culture is tied into the history of vinyl.

This issue, we wanted to take a look at vinyl from an electronic musician’s perspective. How is a record made? How does that affect how you mix your music? What are the best ways to mix and sample from vinyl? We’re tackling these questions – with a little help and insight from some of today’s most exciting artists.

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue's video and sample content from filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

Buy this issue now via:

Apple Newsstand (iPhone/iPad/iPod touch)

Pocket Mags (iPhone/iPad/Android/PC/Mac)

Zinio (PC/Mac/Android/iOS)

In Print: Find FM on your local news stand or order your copy direct from us!

All print and digital copies include access to 12GB+ of exclusive samples, videos, audio demos and more! Register your issue at: http://filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

(Image credit: Future)

Interviews

Octo Octa & Eris Drew – The in-demand DJ duo talk vinyl mixing, the enduring power of dance music and staying creative during a pandemic

Fiedel – The Berghain resident tells us about the art of creating high-quality vinyl DJ tools for his new Super Sound Tool label

Ela Minus – The NYC-based Columbian producer on the minimal workflow behind her excellent debut LP

Piezo – The leftfield Italian producer on his complex approach to sound design

The Track: Machinedrum – Travis Stewart breaks down his track The Relic feat. Rochelle Jordan

Classic Album – Quantic talks us through his classic Mishaps Happening

Technique

The Vinyl Issue – Understanding vinyl and how it can fit into your music – as a release format, DJ tool or sample source

Producer’s Guide – How to build you own DIY Eurorack case from scratch

Genre Retrospective – The history and art of breakbeats

Reviews

Roland TR-6S

Pioneer DJ CDJ-3000

L-1 Eurorack modules

Roundup: Free fiter plugins

Klevgrand Skaka

Arturia KeyStep 37

And more!

Samples

Acid Bass – Fat, gritty and squelching bass is the order of the day with this pack of monstrous acid inspired loops, lines and multis

Organic Drones – Add some unique atmosphere, ambience and dread to your productions with this pack of field-sourced evolving drones

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs, newly updated and expanded for 2020 with over 18GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!