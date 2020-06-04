Issue 358 of Future Music is on sale now

This is the second issue of Future Music we’ve made under lockdown conditions, and this month we thought we’d take the opportunity to do something a little different. With musicians and producers the world over confined to their homes (and, in many cases, home studios), we figured it could be the perfect time to throw down the gauntlet with our Sample Challenge.

The concept behind the challenge is simple – we gave a selection of artists from across a range of electronic genres the same, very basic sample pack, plus a few restrictions, and challenged them to make us a track. As we suspected would happen, the results were great, inspiring real creativity and unique sound design ideas.

In this month’s cover feature, and the accompanying videos at filesilo.co.uk, you can watch each artist break down their creation and peak behind the curtain to see how the pros work at their most creative.

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue's video and sample content from filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

(Image credit: Future)

Interviews

Jaga Jazzist – The Norwegian experimental jazz ensemble tell us about the making of new album Pyramid

Lorenzo Senni – Deconstructing trance with the Italian experimenter

Avision – The NYC Drumcode affiliate on his formative influences

The Track: Pythius – Learn more about the Dutch drum & bass artist’s granular approach on his track Auxiliary from the Upheaval EP

Classic Album – Blame on his DnB classic Into The Void

Technique

Sample Challenge – We gave a plethora of diverse and far-ranging artists one basic sample pack, and told them to do what they will with them… then marvelled at the results

Retrospective – Exploring that influential but much-maligned tag, intelligent dance music

Sound Design – Take a deep dive into the working of resonator effects

Reviews

Akai MPC One & MPC Live II

PreSonus Studiolive AR8c

Universal Audio LUNA

Roundup: Multiband Compressors

Tonsturm FRQ Shift

Roland Zenology

And more!

Samples

‘80s Pop Synths – Take a trip back 40 years to the heyday of synth pop with this pack of classic riffs, smooth basses and iconic lead sounds

Stereo FX – Add instant width and stereo interest to your tracks with this pack of enhanced and processed FX hits and loops

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs, newly updated and expanded for 2020 with over 18GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!