Issue 353 of Future Music is on sale now

We don’t just stick any old synth on the cover here at FM, and this issue’s cover star is something pretty special.

Korg’s Wavestation is a classic instrument – a wonderfully oddball source of complex textures and evolving sounds. It remains one of the best ambient instruments out there, beloved by ravers, composers and soundtrack creators alike. The company’s long-overdue follow-up, the Wavestate, is more than just a classic revival though; it cleverly updates the original’s engine bringing its sound design tools into the 21st century. Grab the issue now to read our full, in-depth review.

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue's video and sample content from filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

Interviews

Francesca Lombardo – The Italian-born DJ and producer on combining classical sounds and techno beats for debut LP Life Of Leaf

Alex Epton – We go inside XL Recordings’ NYC studio with in-house producer and soundtrack artist Alex Epton

Claro Intelecto – We chat gear and grooves with a master of leftfield techno

The Track: Twin Atlantic – For their latest record, the Scottish alt-rock outfit have taken production into their own hands – we find out more

Classic Album – Sasha talks us through his debut LP Airdrawndagger track-by-track

Technique

Make money in electronic music – Get more gigs, release your music and navigate the industry – artists and label owners share their tips

Producer’s Guide – Capture the sound of classic desks in your DAW with our guide to virtual channel strips

Modular Monthly – Getting hands-on with our rack with the Synthwerks controllers

Reviews

Korg Wavestate

Dreadbox Hypnosis

Waldorf STVC

Keith McMillen K-Board Pro 4

Cableguys ShaperBox 2

Ableton Grain Scanner

And more!

